IND vs SA, 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20 live on mobile, TV

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I live: India and South Africa will meet in the 2nd T20I match on Tuesday (Dec 12). The match is slated to be played at the St George’s Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth, South Africa at 8:30 pm IST.

The first T20I match between India and South Africa was called off due to a drizzle on Dec 10. This is India’s 2nd T20 series after the ICC World Cup heartbreak. Men in Blue had a great start by winning with an impressive 4-1 T20 series over Australia at home.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live: Probable playing XI

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs/Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live: Live streaming details

Here are the live-streaming and weather details of today’s match:

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live: When is the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa?- Date

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa is on Tuesday, Dec 12.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live: Where the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will be held?- Venue

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will be held at the St George’s Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberh), South Africa.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live: When the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will begin?- Time

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live: When and where to watch the live-streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa?

The live-streaming of 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa can be watched on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather will remain cloudy on Dec 12 and there is a chance of little rain. This is an 84 per cent probability of rain during the day and 6 per cent during the night.

The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 17 per cent. The temperature is expected to range between 21 degrees to 14 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 26 km/hr in the south-south-west direction in the day and 9 km/h in the southeast direction in the night.