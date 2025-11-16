/IND vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa stun India in Kolkata to take 1-0 lead; cricket fraternity says, 'sensational win'

Members from the cricket fraternity reacted in awe after South Africa's stunning 30-run victory over India in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which put the Proteas 1-0 up in the two-match series. The result came on the third day of the Test, with bowlers dominating the play on a challenging pitch. South Africa’s all-around performance—both with bat and ball—showed why they remain World Test Champions.

On social media, several former cricketers expressed their amazement at the Proteas' win, which marked their first victory in India in 15 years. AB de Villiers, the South African legend, tweeted, “Crazy good win that! Well done Proteas. I’m speechless.” Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sreevats Goswami highlighted South Africa's dominance, commenting, “This is why South Africa are World Test Champions. India and the Eden Gardens crowd must be hugely disappointed.” Ravichandran Ashwin also acknowledged the visitors' performance, tweeting, “Huge result for SA. Great game and well played to the Proteas.” Mpumelelo Mbangwa simply tweeted, “INCREDIBLE!! CRAZY EVEN!!!”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India’s batting came under scrutiny, with former player Irfan Pathan lamenting the decline in their technique. He praised the Proteas' performance, singling out Temba Bavuma’s resilient innings. “India's ability to handle spin on turning tracks has diminished, and this loss reflects how much their batting has dropped. Bavuma’s knock was the highlight,” Pathan said. Venkatesh Prasad raised concerns about India’s Test cricket strategy, saying, “While we’re strong in white-ball cricket, our Test performances have been poor. Selections and tactical decisions are backfiring.”

Wasim Jaffer criticised India for not learning from their loss to New Zealand, suggesting that their spinners are now less effective on such pitches. He recommended a return to the classic Indian pitches from the 2016-17 season. South African player Tabraiz Shamsi expressed his excitement, “We’ve struggled for so long in India, but this win is massive!”

Former captain Graeme Smith also praised the win, writing, “A sensational victory in India—one to celebrate.” Faf du Plessis summed up his feelings with a simple “PROTEAS !!!!” while Mohammad Kaif of India noted that South Africa's team selection, which included two spinners, proved effective in Indian conditions.