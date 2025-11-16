/IND vs SA, 1st Test: 'You want to be part of...', says SA skipper Temba Bavuma after emphatic win

Temba Bavuma's fifty and a crucial catch helped South Africa defeat India by 31 runs in Kolkata, giving the Proteas a 1-0 lead in the Test series
After South Africa's remarkable victory over India in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens stadium on Sunday (November 16), skipper Temba Bavuma expressed his delight at the team's performance, crediting both his own half-century and a crucial catch in the field. The Proteas edged out India by 31 runs, with Temba Bavuma contributing a vital 50 runs and taking a crucial catch to dismiss Indian all-rounder Axar Patel. The win handed South Africa a 1-0 lead in the Test series.
Bavuma reflected on the match, saying, “It’s always great to be part of such games, especially when you’re on the winning side. We fought hard, especially with the bat, knowing it would be a challenge. We capitalised when we needed to, and the bowlers brought us back into the contest. That partnership with Bosch, and a bit with Marco, gave us a boost to play better this morning.”
On his batting technique in challenging Indian conditions, the South African captain said, “I’ve worked on my game and come to India with the intention of improving. I know my record in these conditions hasn’t been great, but I’ve embraced the challenge. By adjusting my technique and staying aware of the conditions, I managed to contribute with the bat," he further added.
Talking about the crucial moment when he caught Axar Patel, Bavuma shared, “It was a key moment in the game. Axar was in full flow, and we know that when the Indian batsmen get going, they become even more dangerous. Fortunately, I was able to hold onto the catch despite my ‘small hands.’ It’s those moments you want to grab, literally, and play your part for the team.”