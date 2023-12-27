IND vs SA, 1st Test Day 2: Will rain play a spoilsport on Day 2 of 1st Test? Weather update from Centurion

IND vs SA, 1 Test Day 2 weather update: India and South Africa locked horns in the first Test of the two-match series on Dec 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match of the first day was interrupted by rain and only 59 overs could be played. Currently, India stands at 208/8 with KL Rahul’s impressive 70 runs off 105 balls.

Will the weather conditions disrupt the weather on day 2 as well of the India vs South Africa 1st Test? Let’s find out here:

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Weather report from Centurion for Day 2

As per forecasts, there is a strong possibility of rains in Centurion earlier in the day with a 66 per cent likelihood of precipitation. Later in the day, this probability falls to 34 per cent and goes down even further to 14 per cent around 11: 30 am IST. The match is slated for 1:30 pm IST when the sky will be covered with grey clouds. Yet, the prospects of rainfall remain marginal, hovering between 11 per cent and 20 per cent.

Advancing into the night, the threat of rain escalates, with a 33 per cent chance at 11:30 pm IST, peaking at 37 per cent an hour later. Nonetheless, this forecast is unlikely to cause any worries for either India or the Proteas.

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Day 1 highlights

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada snapped out key wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli and Iyer formed a crucial partnership after India’s top order bundled under the pressure.

Nandre Burger dismissed openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The Indian team faced further setbacks when Rabada took out Captain Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul rose to the occasion and kept his cool. He took the team past 200 runs. He will now look for support from Mohammed Siraj, who is batting at 0 after playing 10 balls.

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Match details

Match: India vs South Africa, 1st Test

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa

Time: 1:30 pm IST

Live-streaming details: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar