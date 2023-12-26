IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: How to watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE on mobile APP TV

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma and Co will commence their two-match Test series against South Africa on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. The Men in Blue have never won a Test series against the Proteas and will look forward to securing a win this time.

India has made eight Test tours to South Africa. However, the closest they have come to winning was in 2010-11, but the three-match Test series tied 1-1.

All eyes will be on India's pace attack, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who will aim to dominate the hosts. Mohammed Shami is no longer a part of the Test series due to an ankle injury. Either Mukesh Kumar or Prasidh Krishna will replace him. Although India won the ODI series against South Africa, they should step up their batting game.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will seek to maintain their home record against India. Dean Elgar, the former captain, will retire after the series. So, they will also look forward to a fitting farewell for him.

It will be South Africa's first match in the present World Test Championship cycle. India has already won one Test series in the WTC cycle against West Indies. However, the rain threat looms large in Centurion.

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 highlights

IND - 208/8 (ov - 59)

KL Rahul - 70*(105)

M. Siraj - 0*(10)

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Match Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match Day 2.

When is the 1st Test match between India and South Africa?

The India vs South Africa Test match will commence on December 26 and end on December 30.

Where is the 1st Test match between India and South Africa?

SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion will host the India vs South Africa 1st Test match.

What time will the 1st Test match Day 2 between India and South Africa? DATE

The India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 will commence at 01:30 pm IST on December 27.

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live on TV? LIVE Broadcast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live on television in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live in India? LIVE Streaming

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live in India.