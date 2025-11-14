/IND vs SA, 1st Test: Bumrah five-for helps India bundle out Proteas for 159

Google Preferred
Nov 14, 2025
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking five-wicket haul

In the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Jasprit Bumrah on Friday (Nov 14) took a five-for as the hosts dominated Day 1. Bumrah's heroics helped the hosts bundle out South Africa for a total of 159 despite a decent start. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav also took two wickets each and helped their team restrict the Proteas to a modest total. For South Africa, opener Aiden Markram top scored with 31 runs, while Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder scored 24 runs each.

It will be a great opportunity for Indian batters to consolidate on the start as they look to dominate the World Test Champions.

More to Follow…

