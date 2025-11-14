/IND vs SA, 1st Test: Bumrah five-for helps India bundle out Proteas for 159

It will be a great opportunity for Indian batters to consolidate on the start as they look to dominate the World Test Champions.
In the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Jasprit Bumrah on Friday (Nov 14) took a five-for as the hosts dominated Day 1. Bumrah's heroics helped the hosts bundle out South Africa for a total of 159 despite a decent start. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav also took two wickets each and helped their team restrict the Proteas to a modest total. For South Africa, opener Aiden Markram top scored with 31 runs, while Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder scored 24 runs each.
