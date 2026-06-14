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‘It’s like an addiction’: Jemimah Rodrigues warns Pakistan as India chase T20 World Cup crown

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 15:44 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 15:44 IST
‘It’s like an addiction’: Jemimah Rodrigues warns Pakistan as India chase T20 World Cup crown

‘It’s like an addiction’ Rodrigues warns PAK as India chase T20 World Cup crown Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

"It is almost like an addiction." Indian batting star Jemimah Rodrigues, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana break down their tactical mindset and World Cup hunger ahead of the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash at Edgbaston.

American football coach Vince Lombardi once said, ‘Winning is a habit,’ and Indian women’s cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues resonates with it. After her heroics led to India winning its maiden Women’s ODI World Cup in November last year, the batting mainstay said the taste of the trophy feels addictive. Her words came just on the cusp of India’s T20 World Cup opener in Group B against its arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday evening at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Jemimah said winning the ODI trophy makes the team want more.

“What has happened with that World Cup win is that it has empowered us to be motivated to do even better. When you win one, and it may sound like a negative word, it is almost like an addiction; you want to win another one. It pushes you even more,” she said on Jiostar ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

Also read | IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: Rohit, Gambhir, Gill rally behind Women in Blue

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While India is not among the title contenders this time, their November 2 win against the Proteas in the final of the home ODI World Cup proves why they should not be underestimated. Speaking of adapting to the needs of a new format and how a change in mindset sets the tone for a banger of a tournament, she said, “As a batter, it is just a shift in mindset. In T20 cricket, compared to other formats, you have to take calculated risks. For me, it is about being smart with when to take those risks and how to put the bowlers and the opposition under pressure. That will be my mindset.”

Harmanpreet on ‘importance of middle overs’

While acknowledging how crucial the Powerplay and the death overs remain, the women’s team captain Harmanpreet noted the

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importance of making the most of the middle overs.

“In terms of tactics, there is a lot of attention on the Powerplay and the last few overs, but I feel it is the middle overs that control the entire game. So, how you fare in that phase is critical. That’s why you need to identify your best players, those who can handle pressure in that period, and prepare accordingly,” she said in a chat with Jiostar.

Harmanpreet’s deputy and fellow batting star, Smriti Mandhana, pointed out her weakness and addressed it, saying, “For me, the biggest change has been making better use of the Powerplay and understanding what I can do between overs 6 and 10, then pacing my innings accordingly, whether we are chasing or batting first.”

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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