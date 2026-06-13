/IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India will begin their T20 World Cup journey with a high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (Jun 14) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match is expected to be a key opening fixture for the reigning ODI World Cup champions. India have historically dominated this rivalry in T20Is, winning 13 of the 16 meetings between the two sides and their latest encounter came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in Dubai, where India cruised to a six-wicket victory.

Since then, India have strengthened their reputation as one of the most reliable white-ball teams in the world, a status reinforced by their ODI World Cup triumph. With the majority of that title-winning squad still available, the team will be eager to convert its success into a maiden T20 World Cup crown.

A strong start from opening pair Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma could prove vital against a Pakistan attack spearheaded by captain Fatima Sana.

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Sana has enjoyed an impressive run of form over the past year, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. The all-rounder has averaged more than 50 with the bat while maintaining a bowling average below 25.

She is expected to be a major threat, particularly against an Indian bowling unit that will be missing injured duo Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam.

As the crucial Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

When will the IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday (Jun 14, 2026). The toss will take place at 06:30 pm IST.

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Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The livestream of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Squad