One of the standout matchups of the opening round at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature five-time champions Brazil against Morocco in a highly anticipated Group C encounter on Sunday (IST). With co-hosts Mexico and the United States already registered opening victories, focus now turns to one of the tournament’s headline fixtures at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Brazil chasing historic sixth title

Brazil enter the competition under immense expectations as they continue their pursuit of sixth FIFA World Cup trophy. Widely regarded as the most successful nation in the tournament’s history, the South Americans have not lifted the title since 2002.

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Guided by veteran manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil will be eager to end a 24-year title drought and reclaim their place at the summit of world football.

Morocco aim to build on historic success

Morocco captured global attention during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, producing one of the most memorable campaigns in tournament history.

The Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals, overcoming top teams such as Spain and Portugal before ultimately securing a fourth-place finish.

That remarkable achievement elevated Morocco’s standing in international football and the North Africans arrive at this World Cup determined to demonstrate that their breakthrough run was the start of a new era rather than a one-time achievement.

Brazil vs Morocco: Previous results

Brazil and Morocco have had limited encounters on the global stage. Their only FIFA World Cup meeting came in 1998, when Brazil recorded a convincing 3-0 victory.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?