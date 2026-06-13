/FIFA 2026, Day 2 Recap - From spectacular opening ceremonies to USA's dominant win

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 on Friday (Jun 12) saw co-host Canada play out a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the United States recorded a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay in their respective group matches. The second day of the 48-team tournament, which runs until Jul 19, delivered several key moments, records and drama from both on and off the the pitch.

Canada earned their first-ever World Cup point after substitute Cyle Larin scored a late equaliser to secure a draw, while USA registered their biggest World Cup victory in history with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. It was also the first time the USA men’s team scored four goals in a World Cup match.

Here’s a look at all the major highlights from Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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FIFA World Cup Day 2 Recap

Spectacular opening ceremonies

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies in Canada and Los Angeles took place on Friday (Jun 12), celebrating the tournament’s multi-nation format with performances from several global stars, including Nora Fatehi, Lisa, Katy Perry and Tyla.

In Toronto, fans enjoyed a lively show as Nora Fatehi performed “Siir Siir” alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy. Meanwhile, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Katy Perry headlined the ceremony and performed with young singer Tius.

Cyle Larin rescues Canada with historic World Cup point

Canada earned a historic point in their FIFA World Cup 2026 home debut after coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium in Ontario.

It was Canada’s first-ever World Cup point after six previous unsuccessful attempts at the tournament. Jovo Lukic put Bosnia ahead in the first half, but Cyle Larin struck in the 78th minute to level the score and ensure both teams shared the points in the opener.

USA register their biggest win in FIFA World Cup history

The United States made a perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Backed by a strong home crowd, Mauricio Pochettino’s side got an early boost when Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla scored an own goal in the seventh minute, handing the hosts a dream start. After that, USA took control of the match and keep constant pressure on Paraguay’s defence.

Folarin Balogun scored twice, while Gio Reyna impressed late on as USA comfortably outclassed Paraguay.

Paraguay’s Bobadilla scores first own goal of FIFA World Cup 2026

Defender Damian Bobadilla made an unwanted record by scoring the first own goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 during Paraguay’s Group D match at SoFi Stadium in California.