/FIFA 2026: Paraguay’s Bobadilla nets first own goal of ongoing World Cup

Defender Damian Bobadilla made an unwanted record on Saturday by scoring the first own goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 during Paraguay’s Group D match against the United States at SoFi Stadium in California. The midfielder accidentally put the ball into his own net while trying to deal with a cutback from Weston McKennie. The goal came in the seventh minute, making it the USA’s third-fastest goal in World Cup history and the quickest goal of the 2026 tournament so far.

The own goal also marked the fourth time the United States have profited from an opposition own goal in World Cup history. Only France have benefited more often, with six such goals.

Following the early breakthrough, USA took control of the match and keep constant pressure on Paraguay’s defence.

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Coming to the match, Folarin Balogun scored twice, while Gio Reyna impressed late on as USA comfortably outclassed Paraguay and made a perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 4-1 win.

The result was particularly significant as it marked the first occasion on which the USA scored four goals in a World Cup fixture.

Hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1994 FIFA World Cup, the United States will aim to improve on their 2022 campaign, which ended in the Round of 16.