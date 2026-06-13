/FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'Have you not seen my matches?': Cristiano Ronaldo confident ahead of Portugal's campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed concerns about his fitness and said he feels confident as he prepares to captain Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Speaking in Lisbon before the team departed for its training base in Palm Beach, Florida, the 41-year-old forward said that Portugal’s preparations had been demanding but productive. The Portuguese side heads into the tournament on the back of friendly victories over Chile and Nigeria, although Ronaldo was unable to find the net in either match.

Asked about his fitness, Ronaldo responded confidently: “Physically? I’m fine - have you not seen my matches?"

The veteran striker highlighted the effort the squad has put in during the lead-up to the competition.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“It has been good but tiring because we’ve worked hard," he said. “We’ve had the upper hand in our matches, but what matters most is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first game, and then when the pressure really starts to mount that’s when we’ll see the true champions."

Can Portugal end their World Cup wait?

Ronaldo is set to feature in a record sixth World Cup, extending his remarkable international career. Portugal are still searching for their first World Cup title, with their best result remaining a third-place finish in 1966.

Despite that history, Ronaldo believes the current squad possesses the quality needed to challenge for football’s biggest stage.

“We’re really looking forward to it; we know the World Cup is always a special tournament, just like the European Championship, so we’re heading there full of hope," he said.

“We have a very good generation, but there are factors we can’t control, such as the matches, winning or not winning is the most important thing. I believe this is a generation that will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people," he added.

Importance of a strong start

Portugal begin their Group K campaign against Congo on Jun 17 before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Ronaldo also stressed that the significance of finishing at the top of the group and building momentum early in the tournament.

“The key is to start well, finish top of the group," he said. “Then it’s one game at a time, step by step, taking it calmly, building confidence and getting into our rhythm. It will depend on many factors, but I’m very confident that things will go well."