IND vs PAK live streaming for free: Where to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan live on laptop, mobile APP
Story highlights
IND vs PAK live streaming for free: India and Pakistan will clash in the 12th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
IND vs PAK live streaming for free: India and Pakistan will clash in the 12th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
IND vs PAK live streaming for free: The most awaited match of the ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Saturday (Oct 14). The 12th match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The Men in Blue will be facing Pakistan in their 3rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 series and the hype has already been surreal for the match. While Rohit Sharma leads team India, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam.
Both teams entered the tournament on a winning note. India won against Afghanistan by 8 wickets and helped Jasprit Bumrah climb to second position in the list of players with the most wickets. Furthermore, Pakistan won both its matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka by 81 runs and 6 wickets respectively.
trending now
This tournament is crucial for India as the team hasn't won an ICC trophy since 2013.
One of the oldest cricket rivals, India and Pakistan have clashed seven times in the cricket tournament, with India winning all matches.
Here are all the live-streaming details of Saturday’s match here:
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Pakistan match to be played?- Date
The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Saturday, October 14.
IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Pakistan match will be played?- Time
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Pakistan match be played?- Venue
India vs Pakistan match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of the India vs Pakistan match?
The live-telecast of the India vs Pakistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Pakistan match online for free?
The India vs Pakistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.