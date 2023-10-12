IND vs PAK live streaming for free: Where to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan live on laptop, mobile APP

IND vs PAK live streaming for free: The most awaited match of the ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Saturday (Oct 14). The 12th match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Men in Blue will be facing Pakistan in their 3rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 series and the hype has already been surreal for the match. While Rohit Sharma leads team India, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam.

Both teams entered the tournament on a winning note. India won against Afghanistan by 8 wickets and helped Jasprit Bumrah climb to second position in the list of players with the most wickets. Furthermore, Pakistan won both its matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka by 81 runs and 6 wickets respectively.

This tournament is crucial for India as the team hasn't won an ICC trophy since 2013.

One of the oldest cricket rivals, India and Pakistan have clashed seven times in the cricket tournament, with India winning all matches.

Here are all the live-streaming details of Saturday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Pakistan match to be played?- Date

The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Saturday, October 14.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Pakistan match will be played?- Time

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Pakistan match be played?- Venue

India vs Pakistan match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of the India vs Pakistan match?

The live-telecast of the India vs Pakistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Pakistan match online for free?

The India vs Pakistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE