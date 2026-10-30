/Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Afridi stars as Pakistan beat India by four wickets

India began their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign with a four-wicket defeat to Pakistan, as captain Krunal Pandya conceded 31 runs in one over. The Men in Green chased down India’s target of 89 runs in just 3.5 overs at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. Khawaja Nafay smashed 41 off 12 balls and captain Abbas Afridi added 35 off just eight deliveries, as their 59-run opening stand came off only 13 balls to put Pakistan in a commanding position.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl, restricting India to 88/5 in six overs. Shashank Singh was India’s top scorer with a quickfire 40 off 11 balls, hitting five sixes and also added 57 runs with Nitish Rana, who scored 19 off 14 deliveries.

However, India lost momentum towards the end, as Rahul Tripathi scored nine runs, while Rahul Tewatia and Krunal Pandya were dismissed without scoring. T Natarajan remained unbeaten on 12 off six balls.

India’s bowling attack failed to defend the total, with Krunal conceding 31 runs in his only over. Natarajan also had an expensive outing, giving away 28 runs. Shashank and Tewatia managed one wicket each, but Pakistan completed the chase comfortably.

Also Read - Shreyas Iyer breaks record for most T20I runs by an Indian captain in a year

Pakistan had earlier suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat against the UAE despite scoring 106/2. UAE captain Khalid Shah smashed 71 off just 20 balls to guide his team to victory.