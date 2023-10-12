IND vs PAK Head to Head: Check India vs Pakistan ODI records ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match on Oct 14

IND vs PAK Head to Head: Whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match, the stadium is always jam-packed with an enthusiastic audience. The two cricketing giants have a long history of cricket rivalry. India vs Pakistan matches always have a tense atmosphere.

As the ICC World Cup 2023 has returned after four years, fans are excited about the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14) at 02:00 pm IST.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match. Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats.

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head

While India and Pakistan have clashed in hundreds of matches across all formats, here are their head-to-head stats for the ODI format, as the upcoming match between the two bordering nations will be a one-day international.

India and Pakistan have clashed 134 times in ODI matches. Pakistan holds an edge in the ODI format as it has won 73 games, while India has won 56. Five IND vs PAK ODI matches have ended with no result. So far, India has won 11 games at home, while Pakistan has won 17. Even on Indian soil, Pakistan has won 19 matches against India.

In the last India vs Pakistan clash that occurred in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage, India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. However, their first match of the continental tournament ended with no result.

The two greatest cricket rivals have clashed seven times in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. However, Pakistan has never won a single World Cup match against India. The most nail-biting match was the 2011 World Cup semifinal, where India emerged victorious by 29 runs. In the 2019 India vs Pakistan World Cup match, India won by 89 runs.

Here's a list of the India vs Pakistan World Cup matches when India defeated Pakistan.

Date Winner Margin Venue March 4, 1992 India 43 runs Sydney March 9, 1996 India 39 runs Bengaluru June 8, 1999 India 47 runs Manchester March 1, 2003 India 6 wickets Centurion March 30, 2011 India 29 runs Mohali Feb 15, 2015 India 76 runs Adelaide June 16, 2019 India 89 runs via DLS method Manchester

