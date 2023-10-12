Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan tops the list, Virat Kohli on 6th: Check full list here

ICC World Cup 2023: The ICC Cricket World Cup started with thrilling matches with nail-biting moments. As the most prestigious tournament in cricket, the ICC World Cup features some of the world's most talented players.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is the 13th edition of the tournament. It is also the fourth time India has hosted the highly-anticipated sporting event.

The 'most run scorer' is a highly coveted award during the ICC World Cup. The player with the highest runs receives the Golden Bat Award, first awarded in 1975. New Zealand's Glenn Turner was the first batsman to receive the Golden Bat Award, scoring 333 runs in the 1975 World Cup. Besides Turner, three other players from New Zealand, Martin Crowe, Matthew Hayden, and Martin Guptill, have won the award in 1992, 2007, and 2015 respectively.

David Gower and Graham Gooch from England won the Golden Bat Award in 1983 and 1987, respectively. Furthermore, Gordon Greenidge from the West Indies and Tillakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka received the honour in 1979 and 2011.

Three Indian batsmen have won the Golden Bat Award. Rahul Dravid won the award in 1999 after scoring 461 runs. 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar won the award twice in 1996 and 2003. He also has the record for the highest total runs (673) in a World Cup edition. Although India did not win the 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma scored 648 runs and won the Golden Bat Award.

The chase for the 'most run scorer' is more exciting than ever in the ICC World Cup 2023. Players from the ten nations have already begun swinging their bats for hundreds. ICC World Cup 2023 has already seen some of the most iconic centuries in cricketing history.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a century in their second match against Afghanistan and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar as the batsman with the most centuries in ODI World Cup History.

Most Run Scorer in ICC World Cup 2023

Here's a list of the top ten players with the most runs scored in ICC World Cup 2023. (Updated: 11 October 2023)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan): 199

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): 198

Devon Conway (New Zealand): 184

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand): 174

Joe Root (England): 159

Dawid Malan (England): 154

Virat Kohli (India): 140

Rohit Sharma (India): 131

Sadeera Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka): 131

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan):113

