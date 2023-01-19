IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live streaming for free: Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming in India for free

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match livestream: After having registered a thrilling 12-run victory in a nail-biting match on Wednesday, January 18, team India (IND) will be taking on visiting New Zealand (NZ) in the 2nd ODI on Saturday, 21 January. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. The Indian side is looking in dangerous form, which came off thrashing Sri Lanka in a 3-0 ODI series. The men in blue will look forward to staking a claim on the three-match ODI series against New Zealand by continuing their winning streak. All details regarding the 2nd ODI match between IND and NZ, including squad, schedule, livestream and TV broadcast channels, are given in the article.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI livestreaming and broadcasting details

The second match of the ODI series between IND and NZ will be played on January 21, Saturday. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, and the venue of the match is Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will also stream the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match live. Fans will also be able to follow live broadcast of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match on DD Sports.

Fans can also watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match for free on their mobiles and smart TVs. You can watch IND vs NZ match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI playing XI

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma [c], Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan [wk], Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj & Umran Malik

New Zealand predicted playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham [c&wk], Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee & Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI full squad

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (in place of Shreyas Iyer), Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand’s ODI squad: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

