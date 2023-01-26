IND vs NZ 2023: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series due to wrist injury

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand scheduled to begin on Friday, January 27th in Ranchi, due to a wrist injury. Gaikwad complained about wrist pain following Maharashtra’s Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad where he scored 8 and 0 in two innings. The right-handed batter has now checked into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation. The team management has, however, decided to not name any replacement, thus assuring the returning Prithvi Shaw a sure-shot chance in the playing XI.

Gaikwad injured, again

Meanwhile, this is not for the first time that Gaikwad will be missing a series due a wrist injury. During 2022 as well, he missed one T20I against Sri Lanka because of a similar injury. In addition to this, he also missed last year’s home ODI series against West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injury to Gaikwad leaves team India with three openers in Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. While Shaw and Ishan look certain to start, Gill could either be demoted to number 3 or rested for the New Zealand T20Is. With Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya all set to seal the middle-order spots, Washington Sundar and Shivam Mavi could be asked to fill the all-rounders place.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was among the wickets in the ODI series that India won 3-0, will be a sure-starter whereas T20 specialist Arshdeep Singh could also be seen in the playing XI. While there will be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and newcomer Mukesh Kumar for a spot in the team, the management will be tempted to pick Umran Malik as the second seamer.

Here’s India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is –