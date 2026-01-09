/IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli breaks sweat in Vadodara ahead of New Zealand series, shares pics on social media

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand as he was seen breaking a sweat in the mild heat of Vadodara on Friday (Jan 9). Virat, part of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, took to his Instagram account to share pictures of his training, showcasing his hunger with the bat. India play New Zealand in the first of three ODI matches on Sunday (Jan 11) at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara with high expectations from former India captain.

Virat breaks sweat in Vadodara

While he posted only an emoji of a bat and a ball, it was this action in the training ground that did the talking. The former skipper was seen practicing in the nets, running and doing fielding drills to prepare for the series opener. Virat has been in red-hot form for India and also for Delhi (whom he represented during the Vijay Hazare Trophy). His form has already been a huge talking point with India reaping rewards in the South Africa series.

Virat scored an unbeaten fifty in Sydney before smashing back-to-back hundreds in the South Africa ODI series. He also scored an unbeaten in the final ODI against South Africa, which saw him win Player of the Series. During the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat scored 131 against Andhra Pradesh, followed by a 77-run knock against Gujarat in Bengaluru.

India set for major boost

Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was cleared for the ODI series against New Zealand and will join the squad on Friday. Iyer, who has been out of international action since October after sustaining a rib injury in Australia, will link with the rest of the squad in Vadodara.

India ODI squad

Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.