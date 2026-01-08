LOGIN
Meet top 5 Indian batters fastest to 7,000 runs in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 17:25 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 17:25 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the five Indian batters fastest to 7,000 runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli - 161 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of Indian batters fastest to 7,000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 169 matches and 161 innings.

He accomplished this milestone during an ODI match between India and Australia in 2016.

Sourav Ganguly - 174 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, features second on this list, taking 180 matches and 174 innings to achieve 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma - 181 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The star Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, also features on this list. Rohit took 181 innings and 187 matches to achieve 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Rohit accomplished this milestone during a match between India and Pakistan in 2018.

Sachin Tendulkar - 189 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the fourth quickest Indian to reach 7,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone in 196 matches and 189 innings.

MS Dhoni - 189 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

India's ICC World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, is ranked fifth for fastest to 7,000 ODI runs for an Indian, having reached this feat in just 212 matches and 189 innings.

