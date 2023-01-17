IND vs NZ 1st ODI preview: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match time, venue, playing XI & livestreaming details

IND vs NZ 1st ODI preview: India (IND) is all set to clash with visiting New Zealand (NZ) in three ODIs and as many T20 matches starting from Wednesday, January 18. The series against New Zealand comes after India’s 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Sri Lanka. The men in blue will look forward to continuing their winning strike against the number 1 ODI team in the world, in a crucial ICC World Cup year. New Zealand is also coming off a grand 2-1 ODI series win over Pakistan. So, fans from both sides can anticipate a tough, nail-biting competition between the two teams. All details regarding India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 1st ODI, including playing XI, full squad, venue, timings, schedule and live streaming/broadcasting, are given in the article.