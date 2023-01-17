IND vs NZ 1st ODI preview: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match time, venue, playing XI & livestreaming details
IND vs NZ 1st ODI preview: India VS New Zealand 1st ODI match starts at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 18. The venue of the match is Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. All details regarding India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 1st ODI, including playing XI, full squad, venue, timings, schedule and live streaming/broadcasting, are given in the article
IND vs NZ 1st ODI preview: India (IND) is all set to clash with visiting New Zealand (NZ) in three ODIs and as many T20 matches starting from Wednesday, January 18. The series against New Zealand comes after India’s 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Sri Lanka. The men in blue will look forward to continuing their winning strike against the number 1 ODI team in the world, in a crucial ICC World Cup year. New Zealand is also coming off a grand 2-1 ODI series win over Pakistan. So, fans from both sides can anticipate a tough, nail-biting competition between the two teams. All details regarding India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 1st ODI, including playing XI, full squad, venue, timings, schedule and live streaming/broadcasting, are given in the article.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI match details
The first match of the ODI series between IND and NZ will be played on January 18, Wednesday. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, and the venue of the match is Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The livestream of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI livestream and broadcast details
IND vs NZ 1st ODI will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will also stream the IND vs NZ 1st ODI match live. Fans will also be able to follow live broadcast of IND vs NZ 1st ODI match on DD Sports.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI playing XI
India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma [c], Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan [wk], Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj & Umran Malik
New Zealand predicted playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham [c&wk], Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee & Lockie Ferguson
IND vs NZ 1st ODI full squad
India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
New Zealand’s ODI squad: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi
IND vs NZ 2023 ODI series Full Schedule
18 Jan, Wed - India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Hyderabad - 1:30 PM
21 Jan, Sat - India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Raipur - 1:30 PM
24 Jan, Tue - India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - Indore - 1:30 PM