/IND vs IRL, 1st T20I: Ireland script history, register maiden win over India

Ireland created history by registering their first-ever victory over India in any format, securing a memorable 34-run win in the opening T20I on Friday (June 26). After being invited to bat, Ireland posted a competitive 182/9, thanks to captain Lorcan Tucker's brilliant 50 off 36 balls, featuring five fours and two sixes. Gareth Delany provided crucial support with a 49 from 32 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes. Ireland's bowlers then delivered a disciplined performance to restrict India and seal a landmark triumph.

Earlier, Ireland recovered from an early collapse to post a competitive 182/9 against India in the first T20I of the two-match series in Belfast on Friday, thanks to a composed half-century from Lorcan Tucker and a blistering knock from Gareth Delany. After India opted to bowl first, Ireland stumbled to 51/4 inside eight overs. Lorcan Tucker anchored the innings with a well-crafted 50 off 36 balls, striking five fours and two sixes, while sharing a crucial 64-run partnership with Gareth Delany.

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Delany then shifted gears, smashing 49 off just 32 deliveries with three fours and three sixes. His explosive batting, along with George Dockrell's quickfire 19, produced a 49-run stand in only 16 balls, propelling Ireland to a strong finish. Ireland made an aggressive start as Tim Tector and Ross Adair found boundaries early. However, Harshit Rana struck twice in the opening four overs, dismissing Adair and Tim Tector, while Arshdeep Singh removed Harry Tector for a duck to leave the hosts reeling at 30/3.

Benjamin Calitz briefly counterattacked with 15 off 11 balls before Shivam Dube dismissed him, reducing Ireland to 51/4. Tucker and Delany then steadied the innings, taking Ireland past the 100-run mark before Tucker reached his fifty in 35 balls. Harshit ended the partnership by removing Tucker for 50. Delany continued the assault alongside Dockrell, with the duo punishing India's bowlers in the death overs. Washington Sundar conceded 19 runs in the 16th over before Prasidh Krishna was hammered for 27 runs in the next, including three successive sixes from Delany.