IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport as Bumrah & Co. aim for series whitewash?

India will take on hosts Ireland in the third and final T20I with an aim to inflict a clean sweep on Paul Stirling & Co. on Wednesday (August 23). The final game will also be held at The Village, Dublin. Talking about the series, it has given India's second-stringed players a good chance to test themselves at the highest level. The series opener was a rain-marred affair where India won by two runs (DLS method) before the second and penultimate game saw Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad help the Men in Blue post 185 for 5 before Bumrah & Co. restricted the Irish camp for 152 for 8.

Thus, India will look for a series whitewash whereas Paul Stirling & Co. will want to lift themselves up for the final game and sign off with a consolation win. They had their moments in the first two encounters and knowing the unpredictability of the format, Ireland will know they definitely have it in them to topple India in the third tie.

Ahead of the final T20I, here is a look at the weather forecast:

WEATHER REPORT FOR THIRD T20I

It is to be noted that the weather has the potential to cause disruption in the early stages of the match. However, much to the delight of the fans, the weather is expected to improve as the match goes on with sunlight expected. Thus, there might be some reduction of overs but a complete washout is not on the cards. According to Accuweather, temperatures will be ranging between 18-19 degrees Celcius with the wind up to 26 km/h predicted. The final game gets underway at 7.30 pm IST.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi have done well in the opening two games. Others will also like to join in and help India complete a series whitewash on Wednesday evening.

Teams:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young.

