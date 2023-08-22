IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I live: When and where to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland on mobile, TV
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 live: The third T20I match between India and Ireland will be played on August 23 in Dublin, Ireland. India is already leading the three-match series by 2-0. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match.
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 live: India and Ireland will clash each other in the third and final match of the international three-match T20I series on Wednesday (Aug 23). The match is slated to take place at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland. Under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, the Men in Blue are leading the series by 2-0 and will be looking forward to continuing their winning spree.
In the last match between the two teams, India won by 33 runs. Batting first, India posted an impressive score of 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 58 off 42 balls Sanju Samson’s 40 off 26 deliveries and last but not least Rinku Singh’s entertaining 38 off 21 balls.
In response, Ireland was restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2 for 37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15. For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls.
Ahead of the 3rd T20 match between India and Ireland, here are the live-streaming details of the match:
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Live-streaming details
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 live: When is the IND vs IRE 3rd T20 match?- Date
IND vs IRE 3rd T20 match will be played on Wednesday, August 23.
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 live: When will the IND vs IRE 3rd T20I match will kick off?- Time
The 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland will kick off at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 live: Where will IND vs IRE 3rd T20 match be played?- Venue
IND vs IRE 3rd T20I match will be played at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland.
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 live: Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland?
IND vs IRE will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app. Cricket fans can watch the live action on Sports18.
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20: Live-streaming details in your country
Ireland: TNT Sports
India: Sports 18, DD Sports; JioCinema
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
USA: Willow HD
Canada: ATN
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 live: Full squads
India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young
(With inputs from agencies)
