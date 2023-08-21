IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Squads, schedule, time, live-streaming & broadcasting details of India vs Ireland

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I: India and Ireland will clash in the third and final Test match of the three-match series on August 23 in Ireland. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST. The Indian side is leading the match by 2-0. Batting first India piled a challenging 185/5 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first in the 2nd T20 match.

In response, Ireland got off to a terrible start, almost similar to India. Prasidh Krishna injected two blows in his first over and Ravi Bishnoi made it three in the final over of the powerplay. Apart from Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 72 off 51 balls, no other Irish batters could withstand the Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by the skipper Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Ireland, 3rd T20: Full squads

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

India vs Ireland, 3rd T20: Live-streaming details

India will play 3 T20 matches against Ireland Cricket Team, where the 3rd T20 match will be played on August 23, Wednesday. The match will be played at Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, and will get started at 7:30 PM. where the toss of the match will be done just before the 30 minutes of the game i.e. at 07:00 PM. The Indian team will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and the Ireland team will be led by Paul Stirling.

When will the IND vs IRE 3rd T20 start?- Date

IND vs IRE T20 series will begin on August 23.

Where will IND vs IRE 3rd T20 be played?- Venue

IND vs IRE T20 series will be played at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland.

Where to watch the live-streaming of the 3rd T20?

IND vs IRE will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app. Cricket fans can watch the live action on Sports18.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE