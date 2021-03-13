IND vs ENG: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes India's leading wicket taker in T20I

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday overtook Jasprit Bumrah to become the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format after the first T20I against England.

ALSO READ: Roy, Archer star as England trounce India by eight wickets in first T20

The spinner achieved this feat after dismissing Jos Buttler in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the first T20I, Chahal was tied at the top position in the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in T20Is.

Chahal now has 60 wickets in the T20 format. Bumrah has been rested from the five-match series.

Team India were restricted to 124 runs in the first innings of the first T20I by a very disciplined English bowling attack.

Shreyas Iyer scored his third T20 fifty and put on 54 for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya, who smashed 19, to boost the Indian total.

Kohli blamed a "below par batting performance" by his side.

"There was a lack of execution of some of the shots. We have to come back with much more intent and clarity of plan. The wicket did not allow you to play the kind of shots you wanted to," he added.

Jason Roy and Jofra Archer played the lead roles as England thrashed India by eight wickets in the opening Twenty20 international on Friday.

Chasing a modest 125, Roy hit a confident 49 as England romped home in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

(Agency inputs)