IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal continues impressive run, shatters THIS Virender Sehwag record in Ranchi Test

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his superb run in the ongoing five-match Test series against England after smashing another fifty on Saturday (Feb 24). Jaiswal, the leading run scorer in the series in his impressive innings of 73 runs shattered Virender Sehwag’s record for sixes by an Indian in a calendar year. The Indian batter has been in the form of his life so far and now has more than five hundred runs in the series, being a prime candidate to be the Player of the Series. It's Tea on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test! #TeamIndia added 97 runs in the Second Session to move to 131.



Playing in just his fourth Test match of 2024, the 22-year-old now has 23 sixes in the calendar year, surpassing Sehwag’s previous record of 22. This means, in just 55 days of the calendar year, Jaiswal has broken Sehwag’s record which was registered in 365 days. The southpaw has already scored two double-hundreds in the series including an unbeaten knock of 214 in Rajkot. He seemed on the way to another Test hundred but was scalped by Shoaib Bashir.

Most Sixes for India in a calendar year

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 23* sixes in 2024

Virender Sehwag: 22 sixes in 2008

Rishabh Pant: 21 sixes in 2022

Rohit Sharma: 20 sixes in 2019

Mayank Agarwal: 18 sixes in 2019

India struggle with bat

Jaiswal’s 73-run knock, however, was the only positive for Team India at the time of writing as the hosts struggled at 204/7. Shubman Gill scored 38 while Rohit Sharma was scalped for 2 in the third over of the match. Rajit Patidar (17), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Sarfaraz Khan (14) got into double figures, but they could not score big.

Bashir was the most impressive bowler for England and had figures of 78/4 at the time of writing with Tom Hartley bagging two.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 353 with Joe Root unbeaten on 122, silencing his critics with the bat. He was given a helping hand by Ollie Robinson who scored 58 to help England reach a good total.