WPL 2024: MI-W's Sajeevan Sajana hits sensational last-ball six against DC-W to win season opener - WATCH

Mumbai Indians' Sajeevan Sajana hit a sensational last-ball six to take her team home against Delhi Capitals in the the opening match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season on Friday (Feb 23). Chasing 172, MI-W were going smoothly with 12 needed it the last over and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle on 51. Alice Capsey bowled for DC-W and gave away just three runs off the first three balls. Skipper Kaur then hit a four and but got out next ball with MI needing five to win on the last ball.

Sajana, playing in her debut game, was served a length ball by Capsey and she sent it over long-on with utter calmness and nonchalance. Have a look at the six below: 𝙐𝙉𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙀𝙑𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀!



5 off 1 needed and S Sajana seals the game with a MAXIMUM very first ball🤯💥



A final-over thriller in the very first game of #TATAWPL Season 1 🤩🔥



Scorecard 💻📱 https://t.co/GYk8lnVpA8#TATAWPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/Lb6WUzeya0 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

Kaur praised the youngster at the post-match presentation and said that team was confident on wining if they took the game deep.

"We thought if we take the game deep, we can win the game. Sajana has been smashing sixes throughout the practice sessions and she showed what she is capable of. We had depth in our batting, and because of Sajana, I am standing here (smiling)," said the MI-W skipper.

Earlier, Mumbai had won the toss and elected to chase and Kaur explained the reason behind it: "We wanted to chase because of the conditions. Batting first or second does not matter, what matters is the conditions."

DC-W skipper Meg Lanning also acknowledged that her side did well but hitting a first-ball six was quite impressive from Sajana.

"We bowled really well to take it to the last ball but it was not to be today. We executed well for the most part. It was a reasonable effort but we need to get better as the tournament goes on. Nearly snuck home in the end. Capsey bowling that last over - she did a great job. To come out and hit a six first ball like that is pretty impressive," said Lanning after the match.