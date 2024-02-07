Ind vs Eng: 'Root does not need to be a Bazballer' - Vaughan urges England star to play like his original self

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Joe Root should play in his usual manner and not need be a 'bazballer' in the ongoing Test series versus hosts India. In the first two Tests, Root failed to create an impact with the bat and only averages 13 with scores of 29, 2, 5 and 16. He, however, has been effective with the bat and has accounted for four wickets. In the remaining three Tests, the Englishman will be desperate to make it big given the series is interestingly poised at 1-1.

Regarding Root, many former cricketers and experts feel that he need not follow England's ultra-aggressive approach, known as Bazball. Many believe that he plays at a decent pace without trying too hard. With him going for runs at all costs, as evident during England's unsuccessful 399-run chase in the Visakhapatnam Test, the right-hander is not making the most of his chances. During the Vizag Test's final innings, Root came out to bat at No. 5 and scored a 10-ball 16, at 160, but threw his wicket against the run of play; receiving a lot of criticism. Hence, Vaughan believes Root does not need to be a 'Bazballer'.

'He has 10,000 Test runs playing like Joe Root'

In his coloumn for The Telegraph, Vaughan pointed out, "The batsmen look like they only have one way to play. They are in fifth gear from ball one. I don't mind some of them playing like that because they are better for it. But Joe Root should forget it. He has 10,000 Test runs playing like Joe Root. He doesn't need to be a Bazballer."

He added, "It is time for someone in the management to put an arm around Joe and say, 'Please just be yourself." This is particularly important against spin. Along with Graham Gooch, Root is the best player of spin England has ever produced. To see him bat the way he did in the second innings, that's not Root, and it's not the way England are going to win in India, just gifting wickets away."