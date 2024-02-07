Ind vs Eng: Root lauds Rohit and Kohli, says visitors eager to keep them quiet throughout the series

Former England Test captain Joe Root lauded Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, heaping praise on the duo's experience and hopes the visitors can keep them quiet for throughout the five Tests versus India, in the subcontinent. Root feels Rohit and Kohli have a big role to play within the current Indian setup and pointed out how the two can score big, hence, England need to get rid of them as early as possible. So far, Rohit has managed just 90 runs in four innings, with a best of 39, in the home Tests versus England whereas Kohli missed the first two games and is expected to feature in the remainder of the series.

While speaking to JioCinema and Sports18, Root stated, "You mentioned two of the greats of the modern era. Of course, there’s going to be focus. We know how good they are and they are also very senior within this current Indian batting lineup. So clearly they’ve got a big role to play within this Test team. You want to make sure that you try and get on top of them early. They’ve got the ability to get big scores and we’ve been on the wrong end of that a few times, so it would be nice to try and keep them as quiet as we can throughout the series."

Rohit-led India drew the five-match series with a 106-run win over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday (Feb 5). Both sides have several days off before they lock horns for the third Test, in Rajkot, which gets underway on Feb 15. India's squad for the remainder of the series is expected to be out soon and there is a lot of hype around it, with the likely return of Kohli. Kohli missed the first two Tests due to personal reasons and there have been no updates regarding his availability for the final three games.