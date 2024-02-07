'We don't do team meeting anymore,' reveals former England skipper Joe Root

Former England skipper Joe Root has revealed that the English team doesn't do team meeting anymore after Ben Stokes became the skipper and Brendon McCullum came on as the head coach. Root made the comments on Jio Cinema - official digital broadcaster of ongoing India vs England Test series. The five-match series is tied at 1-1 after the first two games and there's nine-day rest before the next Test starts on February 15 in Rajkot.

"We don't really do team meetings anymore. That's one of the great things about how we do all of our conversations away from the game and just that enjoyment and buzz about spending time with each other," said Root about the new mindset in England camp.

"We don't have to sit in a meeting room and I think it's more authentic and more genuine when you can have it around a dinner table. Having a coffee in the morning or whatever, I think that's when you do your best learning," he added.

Although England lost the second Test by 106 runs, their come-from-behind win by 28 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad speaks volumes about the style brand of cricket they play these days.

Termed as 'Bazball' India head coach Rahul Dravid also praised the new English style of play and acknowledged that it is not just slogging but skills as well.

"It's not wild slogging, they are actually showing some very good skills. Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skills and ability. You can't just come and execute those things," said Dravid at the post match presentation after the second Test in Vizag.