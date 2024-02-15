IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja tons highlight Day 1 of Rajkot Test; Sarafarz scores 62 on debut

It was a wonderful opening day for Team India in the Rajkot Test after Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were at their fluent best with the bat having scored respective tons at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India and England meeting for the third time in the five-match Test series were out to stamp their authority on the contest but it was the hosts that dominated the day. Riding on Rohit’s 131 and Jadeja’s unbeaten 110, the hosts ended Day 1 on 326/5 with Sarfaraz Khan also scoring 62 in his debut innings.

Having won the toss, India opted to bat first, a decision which proved to be wrong after a poor start to the innings. India handed debuts to Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz while keeping the rest of the pack unchanged after the win in Vizag. However, it was the English change that made the headlines after Mark Wood, coming in place of Shoaib Bashir, scalped three wickets in the opening session.

However, the hosts then fought back with skipper Rohit and Jadeja as the duo steadied the ship and stitched 204 runs for the fourth wicket. Despite a great start with the ball, England failed to consolidate as the duo of Rohit and Jadeja were on song and helped India to dominate the rest of the day. Rohit was dismissed on 131, having scored his 11th Test ton, but held his bat high having gone through a tough start on Day 1.