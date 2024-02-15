It was a dream debut for India’s latest rising star Sarfaraz Khan after the batter got his maiden opportunity in the Playing XI on Thursday (Feb 15) against England in the Rajkot Test. Sarfaraz, who had been knocking on the doors of the Test team for over a year was handed his debut cap by Anil Kumble before the match. However, his dream debut was followed by an unfortunate runout which had reactions all around the ground including skipper Rohit Sharma who was sitting in the pavilion. #SarfarazKhan brings up a 48-ball half century on Test debut. He probably would have scored a hundred on his debut but that unfortunate runout. It was Jadeja's mistake. Rohit Sharma loses cool on Ravindra Jadeja and throws his cap in anger.#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/eJxMtALlwv — Alka Awasthi (@alkaawasthi01) February 15, 2024 × Rohit bursts into anger

On the fifth ball of the 82nd over Ravindra Jadeja’s shot traveled to the mid-on fielder with Sarfaraz, batting at non-striker end trying to snatch a run. While the run was never on and bowler James Anderson was not at the non-striking end stumps, Sarfaraz and Jadeja made a small attempt to snatch the run. However, fielder Mark Wood’s presence made Jadeja uncomfortable and he sent Sarfaraz back to the non-striker end.

By the time Sarfaraz was on his way back to the crease, Mark Wood’s direct hit saw England produce a valuable breakthrough. On his way back to the pavilion, the Mumbai batter looked disappointed, but it was Rohit Sharma who showed his anger. The Indian skipper sitting in the pavilion, pulled off his cap and threw it in anger to show his disappointment.

What happened in the match?

It was a wonderful opening day for Team India in the Rajkot Test after Rohit and Jadeja were at their fluent best with the bat having scored respective tons at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Riding on Rohit’s 131 and Jadeja’s unbeaten 110, the hosts ended Day 1 on 326/5 with Sarfaraz Khan also scoring 62 in his debut innings.

India handed debuts to Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz while keeping the rest of the pack unchanged after the win in Vizag. However, it was the English change that made the headlines after Mark Wood, coming in place of Shoaib Bashir, scalped three wickets in the opening session. India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Shubman Gill (0) and Rajat Patidar (5) in quick succession and were 33/3 in the opening session.