IND vs ENG, Ranchi Test: Ace spinner R Ashwin joins elite list after special double in Tests vs England

R Ashwin continues to add feather to his illustrious cap. During Day 1 of the fourth and penultimate Test between India and England, the ace spinner became the first from the country to claim 100 wickets against England in the purest format of the game. In addition, the 37-year-old became the seventh man in the history of the sport to achieve the rare double of 100 scalps and 1,000-plus runs (first-ever Indian). Against England, he is the fourth with this rare double in Tests.

Ashwin achieved the special feat during the opening session of the fourth Test, which kicked off at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday (Feb 23). The wily off-spinner removed dangerman Jonny Bairstow, who was looking good in the middle, to attain the rare double. He trapped the Englishman lbw after the veteran batter went for a sweep but missed connecting the ball. Initially, the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave it not-out but a review from Indian captain Rohit Sharma took the decision upstairs, resulting in a wicket for the home side.

ASHWIN IN ELITE LIST VS ENGLAND

Gary Sobers (West Indies): 3,214 runs and 102 scalps vs England

Monty Noble (Australia): 1,905 runs and 115 wickets vs England

Giffen (Australia): 1,238 runs and 103 wickets vs England

R Ashwin (India): 1,085 runs and 100 wickets vs England

Most wickets for India vs England in Tests

R Ashwin - 100 in 43 innings

BS Chandrasekhar - 95 in 38 innings

Anil Kumble - 92 in 36 innings

Bishan Singh Bedi - 85 in 36 innings

Kapil Dev - 85 in 48 innings

Among Indians, Ashwin was already at the top in the above but he has now reached the elusive 100-wicket club as well. Overall, James Anderson leads the list with 145 wickets in the red-ball games between the two heavyweights.