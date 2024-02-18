IND vs ENG: Nick Knight terms Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton ‘extraordinary’ after leading India’s charge on Day 3

Former England player Nick Knight has hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal’s impact on Day 3 after the Indian opener smashed another hundred in the ongoing Test series on Saturday (Feb 17). Jaiswal, who scored 209 in the first innings of the Vizag Test followed that with another ton in Rajkot as he dominates the list for most runs in the ongoing Test series. Jaiswal scored 104 on Day 3 before retiring hurt with a back spasm in the final session of Day 3.

Knight in awe of Jaiswal

"It was an extraordinary innings, wasn't it? It was like a two-toned innings, just making sure that the side was safe. And then all of a sudden, just pressing the accelerator and playing some unbelievable cricket shots, really,” Nick said during the broadcast after Day 3.

The Indian batter is the highest scorer in the series and could add more to his innings of 104 runs if he returns back to bat at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Most Runs in IND vs ENG Test Series (2024)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India – 435 Runs in Six Innings

Ben Duckett, England – 284 Runs in Five Innings

Ollie Pope, England – 282 Runs in Five Innings

Rohit Sharma, India – 240 Runs in Six Innings

Shubman Gill, India – 226 Runs in Six Innings

“I mean, the talent of the young man is sort of complete talent. When you look at Test match cricket, one of the first things you look for is how he does go up here? You know, can he cope with that? And with that absolutely massive tick, he's got all those options covered. Is he ok against spin? Obviously, absolutely fine," the former England cricketer added.

England starting the day at 207/2 lost Ben Duckett (153) early in the first session while Root (18) and Jonny Bairstow (0) also departed cheap. India entered Day 3 with no Ashwin as the spinner withdrew from the match due to personal reasons. India in the second session of Day 3 bowled out England for 319 with the visitors adding just 112 runs to their overnight total. Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also bagged a couple of wickets for the visits.