Rajkot Test, Day 3: India players wear black armband for THIS reason, Gavaskar says 'could've done it sooner'

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar wasn't happy with the delay in sporting black armbands by Indian cricket team in memory of former skipper Dattajirao Gaekwad who passed away recently on February 13. The Rohit Sharma-led side wore a black armband on day 3 (Feb 17) of the ongoing Test against England in Rajkot and Gavaskar thought that the team could have done it earlier.

"Better late than never... they should've done it on Day 1 but better late than never," Gavaskar said while commentating during day 3. "He was captain of the Indian team in a five-match series. He captained four out of the five matches and the other one was captained by Pankaj Roy," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a statement, had informed: "Team India will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India's oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently."

Gaekwad had passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday (Feb 13) in Vadodara. He was India's oldest living Test cricketer who played in 11 Tests between 1952 and 1961 including his captaincy stint in 1959 tour of England. According to the news agency PTI, Gaekwad died due to age-related ailments.

Gaekwad was a right hand batter who scored 350 runs in Tests at an average of 18.41 with a highest score of 52 against West Indies in New Delhi in 1959. He is survived by his son Anshuman Gaekwad, also a former Indian cricketer and coach of the national team.