Ind vs Eng Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England 1st Test?

This is the first time India have lost four matches in a five-Test series since their 0-4 defeat against Australia in 1991-92. Photograph:( Reuters )
India vs England 1st Test match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Team India are set to lock horns with Joe Root's England in the first Test match of the four-match series as International cricket returns to India.
Virat Kohli will be back leading the team after missing the last three Tests against Australia to be with his wife on the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane, in Kohli's absence, led the Indian team impeccably well as India won the series 2-1. England too won an away series against Sri Lanka. Both teams will be filling the finals spot of World Test Championship to face New Zealand.
India vs English 1st Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
India vs England 1st Test will be live on Star Sports Network.
Other than the Star Sports Network's platforms, the India vs England 1st Test match will be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV.
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.
England squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.