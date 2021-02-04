Ind vs Eng Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England 1st Test?

Team India are set to lock horns with Joe Root's England in the first Test match of the four-match series as International cricket returns to India.

Virat Kohli will be back leading the team after missing the last three Tests against Australia to be with his wife on the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane, in Kohli's absence, led the Indian team impeccably well as India won the series 2-1. England too won an away series against Sri Lanka. Both teams will be filling the finals spot of World Test Championship to face New Zealand.

When and what time will India vs England 1st Test begin?

India vs English 1st Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will India vs England 1st Test take place?

India vs England 1st Test match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 1st Test in India?

India vs England 1st Test will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 1st Test?

Other than the Star Sports Network's platforms, the India vs England 1st Test match will be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

What are the squads for India vs England 1st Test?

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.

England squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.