IND vs ENG: Joe Root reveals 'success mantra' after England's strong batting show in Ranchi Test

England are in total control of the ongoing fourth Test match against India after an all-round show with both bat and ball on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test. The visitors, currently trailing 1-2 in the Test series scored 353 runs in their first innings with former skipper Joe Root scoring an unbeaten 122. England bowlers then laid the foundation for the dominance after having the hosts 177/7 at one stage. With India still 134 runs behind, Root and Co will look to consolidate on the good start as he credited his team for playing according to the conditions which was the success mantra for the side on Saturday (Feb 24). Spinners make it England's day in Ranchi 👏#WTC25 | #INDvENG 📝: https://t.co/fB1LxN8E9c pic.twitter.com/4XPH1EwUPl — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2024 × Root reveals success mantra

“We had a good couple of days. That's how I play every game really, play according to the situation and conditions (when asked if he made a conscious effort to play attritional cricket). It looks like the pitch will keep deteriorating. I must admit it did cross my mind (to play the reverse scoop when on 96) but it was not a great option as the wicket was keeping low unlike the previous wicket,” Root said after the close of Day 2 on Saturday.

After facing criticism in the first three matches of the series, Root was under pressure to perform against the hosts. The former England skipper silenced his critics with his 10th Test hundred against India on Day 1, the most by any batter in the longer version. He brought his hundred in the final session of Day 1 in the 85th over as he broke Steve Smith’s (9) record for most hundreds against India in Test matches. Entering the contest, Root had scored 89 runs in the six innings and was taunted by Ravi Shastri for bowling more overs than runs scored in the series.

England were bowled out for 353 with Joe Root unbeaten on 122, while he was given a helping hand by Ollie Robinson who scored 58 with the bat to help the visitors reach the big total.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja ended with figures of 6/4 while debutant Akash Deep Singh pocketed three wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged the remaining three wickets for the hosts.

India struggle with bat

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 73-run knock was the only positive for Team India at Stumps on Day 2 as the hosts were struggling at 219/7. Shubman Gill scored 38 while Rohit Sharma was scalped for 2 in the third over of the match. While Rajit Patidar (17), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Sarfaraz Khan (14) got into double figures, they could not score big.