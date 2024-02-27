IND vs ENG: Joe Root doesn't need to play Bazball, feels former Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson

Former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson opined on Joe Root's playing style recently. Johnson feels Root is a kind of batter who needs time to settle in and does not need to adhere to England's Bazball approach. The ex-pacer suggested that England's No. 4 can play in his usual way as Ben Stokes-led England already have plenty of aggressive batters in their arsenal. England lost the fourth and penultimate Test to India, in Ranchi, on Monday (Feb 26) to concede an unassailable 3-1 lead to Rohit Sharma-led hosts.

Ahead of the Ranchi Test, Root's poor form was heavily criticised as many former cricketers felt he was needlessly playing aggressively, as per the Bazball approach, and throwing his wicket. In the just-concluded Ranchi encounter, Root regained form with a sublime 122 not out in the first innings where he struck at 44.53 with England reeling at 112-5. The situation was such that it needed Root to be cautious which also enabled him to bring the best out of him.

'Root is England's Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne'

Thus, in his column for Nightly, Johnson advised Root to not go the Bazball way. He wrote , "Joe Root has been the talk of the cricket world with what would seem a reckless shot choice. His captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have defended it — as you would expect. McCullum also defended the way Root has been going about it in this new regime."

"Root is their Smith or Marnus Labuschagne. He is a more correct player. Someone who needs to get himself in, watch the ball and leave it when required," Johnson opined.

The former fast bowler highlighted, "I said this during the Ashes series: It’s not a new thing to be aggressive as a batting unit. If England find the right balance of when to be aggressive and take on an attack and when to defend, they will be in a better place. Again, it’s what I saw playing at first-class level and what I saw watching the Aussies in the 1990s and 2000s."

Johnson added, "Joe Root has been one of the best for a very long time. I’m not sure he needs to play Bazball, especially when they have plenty of out-and-out attacking players in the team."

It will be interesting to see how England's former captain bats in the remaining Test versus India, given he succeeded playing cautiously in Ranchi.