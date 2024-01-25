Former England captain Je Root added another feather to his impressive cap on Thursday (Jan 25) on the opening day of the first Test match against India in Hyderabad. Root, a modern-day legend in the English game has become the highest scorer in Test matches between England and India after he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s tally at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The veteran star was dismissed for 29 but made sure he scripted history before heading back to the pavilion.

Root scripts history

On the fourth ball of the 21st over, Root swapped Axar Patel for a four which saw him reach 13 runs and therefore became the highest scorer in the history of Test matches between India and England. Root needed 10 runs at the start of the match to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s tally. Interestingly, India also remains Root’s favourite Test team having scored the most runs with 2555. Australia are second in the tally with 2428 runs in 34 matches as Root continues to impress in the red-ball format. × Highest Scorers in India vs England Test matches

Joe Root, England – 2555 Runs in 26 Matches

Sachin Tendulkar, India – 2535 Runs in 32 Matches

Sunil Gavaskar, India – 2483 Runs in 38 Matches

Alastair Cook, England – 2431 Runs in 30 Matches

Virat Kohli, India – 1991 Runs in 28 Matches

Rahul Dravid, India – 1950 Runs in 21 Matches

ALSO READ | Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan suffering from vision issues

What happened on Day 1?

At the time of writing, India made a solid start to their innings after bowling out England in their first innings. India were 77/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a fifty of just 48 deliveries while Rohit Sharma was batting on 23 off 21. India had earlier bowled out England for 246 with skipper Ben Stokes top-scoring with 70 runs. Despite a good start to their innings through Ben Duckett (35) and Zak Crawley (20), England lost wickets at regular intervals as the Indian team was in top form.