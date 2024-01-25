Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan suffering from vision issues

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with an eye condition, specifically a retinal condition, in his left eye. The prevailing condition, however, is unlikely to stop him from playing competitive cricket. The all-rounder is set to feature in the Bangladesh Premier League (country's domestic T20 tournament) for Rangpur Riders against Khulna Tigers on Friday (Jan 26).

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye," said a senior physician for Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a statement. "After consulting ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye."

"It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now. CSR is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach," he added.

Shakib had reported the vision issues to the board and had travelled to Singapore for a consultation from an ophthalmologist last week, according to a press release by the BCB.

The all-rounder had last played on January 20 against Fortune Barishal in BPL and took 2/16 as well. His side, however, lost the match by five wickets. After the match, Riders' skipper Nurual Hasan also confirmed Shakib's vision issues.

"He [Shakib] has been struggling with eyesight problem for some time now. I think he has been in touch with the doctors regularly. The doctors only could say in what stage the problem is now," he had said.