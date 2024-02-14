England captain Ben Stokes is set for a major milestone in his Test career as he will win his 100th cap in the red-ball format on Thursday (Feb 15) when his side takes on hosts India. Stokes, who made his debut for England in 2013 is the third longest-serving active player in the team and was appointed captain of the side in 2022. He will join an elite company of players on Thursday when he takes the field at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Stokes opens up 100th Test cap

"Every Test is just as important as the next one. Then there's the next one, which will be 101 - it's just one more," Stokes said while in conversation with BBC.

"It's a sign of longevity, but 99, 100 or 101 doesn't make much difference. It's just a number.

"I don't want it to sound like I'm not thankful for the opportunities I've had, but with milestones, it's not done until it's done," he added.

Stokes has enjoyed a stellar Test career and has flourished since taking the leadership role in 2022. During his stint as the skipper, he has helped England win Test series against New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa while drawing 2-2 against Australia in the Ashes in 2023. His latest challenge though remains a litmus test against India in their own backyard.

Most Test matches for England (Active Players)

James Anderson (2003 – Present) – 184 Matches

Joe Root (2012 – Present) – 137 Matches

Ben Stokes (2013 – Present) – 99 Matches

Jonny Bairstow (2012 – Present) – 97 Matches

Zak Crawley (2019 – Present) – 41 Matches

Ollie Pope (2018 – Present) – 40 Matches

Can Stokes lead England to win in 100th Test?

England are set to make wholesome changes to their Playing XI for the third Test match against India s the visitors look set to recall Mark Wood. Wood, having played the opening Test against India in Hyderabad looks set for a recall as the visitors are likely to field two pacers for the third Test in Rajkot. This equation could result in Vizag debutant Shoaib Bashir missing out on the Playing XI.