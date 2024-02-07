Ind vs Eng: HISTORY CREATED! Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top ICC Test bowling rankings

Jasprit Bumrah, on Wednesday (Feb 07), created history by becoming the first-ever Indian pacer to top the ICC Test bowling rankings. Bumrah reached the top after a brilliant fast-bowling display in the second Test between India and England, in Visakhapatnam, where the vice-captain ended with match figures of 9 for 91. With this, Bumrah also became the first-ever bowler in the history of cricket to become No. 1 in any of the three formats.

Bumrah topped the bowling rankings in Tests after a brilliant spell in the Visakhapatnam Test. The wily pacer's 6 for 45 in the first innings enabled Rohit Sharma-led India to take a vital 143-run lead after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 propelled the hosts to 396. England only managed 253 owing to Bumrah's lethal spell. In their second essay, India rode on Shubman Gill's 104 to set up a challenging 399-run target for the visitors. Ben Stokes & Co. folded for 292 with Bumrah once again being among wickets (3 for 46). Thus, the 30-year-old pacer's Vizag heroics led him to gain the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

With Bumrah taking the top spot, R Ashwin -- who held the numero uno position since last March -- fell two places to take the third spot whereas South Africa's Kagiso Rabada continues to hold the second spot despite not being part of his side's ongoing Test series versus New Zealand, in New Zealand.

In 2024, Bumrah has already accounted for two five-wicket hauls. He had accounted for 6 for 61 in the Cape Town Test versus South Africa, which India won by seven wickets to draw the two-match series at 1-1. The Indian speedster, who has 10 five-wicket hauls in 34 Tests, will be eager to continue with the same momentum in the remaining three Tests versus England.