Ind vs Eng: 'He showed he is a quick learner' - Gavaskar lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal after his 209 in Vizag Test

India beat England by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam to level the series at 1-1 with three more Tests to go. India lost the series opener by 28 runs, in Hyderabad, but came back strongly to win the Vizag Test due to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209, Shubman Gill's 104 and Jasprit Bumrah's match figures of 9 for 91. After the second Test, former Indian opener-turned-commmentator Sunil Gavaskar lauded young opener Jaiswal for being a 'quick learner'. The swashbuckling left-hander made 80 in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test. While he had a chance to score a big hundred, he missed it but learned from his mistake to make amends in Vizag.

Gavaskar lauded the 22-year-old Jaiswal for learning quickly and scoring a daddy hundred in the Vizag Test. He wrote in his coloumn for Mid-Day, "Yashasvi Jaiswal showed he is a quick learner by making sure he didn’t miss out on a hundred as he did in the first Test match by scoring a magnificent double century in the second Test."

He added, "India certainly needed someone to hold the innings together with a big century as once again most of the other batters got going like they did in the first Test and then gifted their wickets away."

Riding on Jaiswal's 209, India posted 396 in the first innings, in Vizag, after opting to bat first. In reply, England managed 253 and handed a vital 143-run lead to India. In their second essay, Rohit Sharma & Co. posted 255, courtesy of Gill's 104, to setup a challenging 399-run target for the visitors. Ben Stokes-led England folded for 292 to lose the tie as the series is now interestingly poised at 1-1.