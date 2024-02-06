Joe Root is selling himself really short: Former Indian opener unimpressed with Englishman after 2nd Test

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has slammed England batter Joe Root following his low returns in the second Test versus India in Visakhapatnam. Root ended with 5 and 16 and was criticised for playing too many shots in England's unsuccessful 399-run chase. Chopra feels England batters did not apply themselves as the target could have been achieved with one more day's play left.

England started the run-chase at the fag end of Day 3 and got dismissed in 69.2 overs right before the tea break on Day 4. Thus, they had more than a day's play left and could have achieved the target with more application and bigger contributions from Root, captain Ben Stokes and the likes. Zak Crawley (73) ended as the top run-getter whereas many others got started but perished playing too many shots.

Chopra slammed Root and the likes and said on his YouTube channel, "The English batters need to think about something. The shot Root played, if he hadn't played that bad shot and Stokes hadn't run like that, the runs would have been scored on the last day as well. It wasn't easy to pick up 10 wickets here."

He added, "Thank you so much, England guys. You did our job or else we wouldn't have been able to get them out that easily. I think Root is selling himself really short. Ben Stokes, firstly, bats too low in the order, which is counterproductive. Secondly, the way he ran, that was lazy in capital letters."

Root has not got going in the series so far. Stokes, who has a 70 and handy 47 under his belt, was found short of his crease in England's run-chase as he fell for a sedate 29-ball 11. The English batters will take note of their dismissals and will be eager to put a heavier price on their wicket in the remaining three Tests.