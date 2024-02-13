Ind vs Eng: 'He is...' - Kuldeep Yadav gives update on Ravindra Jadeja's availability for Rajkot Test

Ahead of the third Test versus England, in Rajkot, India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav spoke on Ravindra Jadeja's availability for the crucial encounter. Jadeja featured in the first Test, in Hyderabad, but missed the second Test, in Visakhapatnam, due to a hamstring injury. He is now back in the Indian squad after attaining full fitness but it remains to be seen if he will be included in the playing XI straightaway. Given Rohit Sharma-led India have a lot of injury concerns, Jadeja's availability remains crucial for the upcoming Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot.

Addressing the media in the pre-match presser, spinner Kuldeep opined on Jadeja and said on his availability, "I think so. Ravindra Jadeja did his routine and had a session yesterday too. He is available." Thus, the 29-year-old is confident of the all-rounder's return to the playing XI for the third Test.

If Jadeja returns, there will be a toss-up between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Given R Ashwin will spearhead the spin department, only one among Kuldeep and Axar will be part of the spin trio. For India, they will hope for Jadeja to be part of the playing XI given they are already without Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, with injuries, whereas Virat Kohli remains unavailable for personal reasons.

Jadeja accounted for five wickets in the first Test in Hyderabad, along with an impressive 80 in the first innings. His experience on his home ground, in Rajkot, will also come in handy for Rohit & Co.

