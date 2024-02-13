Ind vs Eng: KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel? Former Indian opener makes his pick for 3rd Test

India and England will lock horns in the third Test, in Rajkot, on Thursday (Feb 15) with the five-match series interestingly poised at 1-1. Ahead of the Test match, there have been some indications that India might opt for Dhruv Jurel to don the wicketkeeper's gloves as KS Bharat is likely to make way for the debutant keeper-batter. Nonetheless, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra opened up on who between Bharat and Jurel should be given a chance for the third Test match in Rajkot. Chopra feels Bharat has done a 'good job' behind the stumps and has got starts with the bat and, hence, can continue to play as India's keeper-batter.

'I think he should play this match'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "I am hearing news that Dhruv Jurel might make his Test debut in Rajkot. I am thinking if it's right or wrong. If you ask me personally, I think KS Bharat should be judged first based on his wicketkeeping. And whatever we have seen of him, I don't find anything bad. He is doing a good job."

"These are difficult pitches, that's why you (the team management) said you won't keep wickets with KL Rahul. You said you wanted a specialist keeper. So in that specialist keeper's role, he is fulfilling his duty. In Hyderabad, he played well in both the innings. In fact, in the second innings, had he batted a bit longer, India would have gone on to win the match. I will be a little disappointed... I think he should play this match. You have to look at a keeper as a keeper, you have three spinners, all three of them are batters, if Jadeja returns.

The former batter added, "I would be slightly disappointed if India lost confidence in KS Bharat quite quickly. It has happened in the past. He played the World Test Championship final, then you to the West Indies, you changed your game, and there Ishan Kishan played as wicketkeeper. There has been a lack of continuity since Rishabh Pant's injury.

"So I think the team management should be a little patient. KS Bharat should get at least one more Test. I would want him to play all 5 Tests. But if batting is that important, at least give him one more match."

On Monday (Feb 12), Rohit Sharma-led India dealt a major blow as KL Rahul, who missed the second Test due to injury, got ruled out of the Rajkot encounter for not gaining full recovery from quadriceps issues. Hence, Devdutt Padikkal has been called in as a replacement. India are already without Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in their batting line-up. In this scenario, it is unlikely that the hosts will include an uncapped keeper-batter and, hence, Bharat is likely to retain his spot.

India’s squad for the final three England Tests