IND vs ENG: Former England captain Ian Botham credits 'Bazball' for reviving fortunes of Test cricket

Former England captain Ian Botham has credited the English side for reviving the fortunes of Test cricket as Ben Stokes’ men continue to play an expensive brand of cricket. Termed “Bazball’ after Brendon McCullum took over the charges of the English side as head coach in 2022, the fast-attacking cricket has seen fans once again attract towards the red-ball format despite the rise of T20 leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL).

Botham in awe of Bazball

"You just have to look at the crowds. The crowds are now starting to come back to Test cricket," Botham told 'SENQ 693'. "Playing against India 20-30 years ago in India, the grounds were heaving. Suddenly, the IPL came along and so did one-day cricket and the crowds then plummeted. People are now coming back and wanting to see (Bazball)."

"You are entertainers at the end of the day and if you want people to come to the games, you have to entertain. They don't want to see someone score 1.2 runs per hour, you want to see guys just boss the game. × "You are going to lose one or two games here or there but England have played 15 and won 12. England sells out games across all five days now which was just unheard of.

Since 2022, England are yet to lose a Test series having enjoyed a stellar run during the last couple of years. Their great run has seen them demolish teams like New Zealand, Pakistan and India while they have drawn against Australia in the Ashes. Ben Stoke has been the central figure during the fast-attacking style of cricket and has successfully led the side during the tenure.

Having already won a series in the sub-continent in Pakistan under Stokes’ captaincy England are looking to repeat the trick in India. Currently, they are level at 1-1 in the five-match Test series having won the opening Test in Hyderabad. Their luck ran out in the second Test match in Vizag where they lost by 106 runs as hosts India mounted a comeback.