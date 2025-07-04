/IND vs ENG: Drama at Edgbaston! Stokes charges at umpire after Jaiswal's late DRS call

A lot of drama ensued in dying moments of day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston over a DRS call taken by India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The southpaw was given LBW just after India crossed fifty-run mark in the second innings and had a long chat with partner KL Rahul before opting to review. England skipper Ben Stokes, however, wasn't amused as he ran to on-field umpires to complain that the DRS was taken after stipulated time limit of 15 seconds. The umpires denied request but Jaiswal was out upon review and had to go back. Jaiswal scored 28 runs before being dismissed and had added 51 runs for the opening wicket with Rahul to take India's lead past 200.

How much time is allowed to take DRS call?

As per the ICC's rules, a batter has 15 seconds to challenge the on-field umpire's decision of out and take a review. Similarly, the fielding side also gets 15 seconds to challenge the on-field umpire's not out call against the batter.

What happens after taking DRS call?

After a batter or the fielding side takes DRS call, the on-field umpire sends the decision to get reviewed by the third umpire. The third umpire then checks the validity of the decision including if the delivery was a no-ball and conveys the decision to on-field umpire who then gives the signal on ground.

How many times DRS can be taken in an innings?

Each team, batting or bowling, can take DRS three times in an innings. In case the DRS call goes in favour of the team or the on-field umpire's call stays then they retain the review else the review is lost.

What is umpire's call?