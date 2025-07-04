/IND vs ENG: Brook, Smith rewrite records with 303-run 6th wicket Test partnership at Edgbaston

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook now have the highest sixth wicket partnership - 303 runs - in Tests in England by any team. The duo surpassed David Holford and Gary Sobers's record of 282 runs for the sixth wicket set in 1966 Test at Lord's. Smith and Brook reached the milestone on day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The partnership is also the third highest against India for the sixth wicket in Test behind Brendon McCullum & BJ Watling's 352 in 2014 (Wellington) and Mahela Jayawardene & Prasanna Jayawardene's 351 in 2009 (Ahmedabad).

What is highest 6th wicket partnership in Tests vs India?

352 by Brendon McCullum & BJ Watling (NZ) in 2014

351 by Mahela Jayawardene & Prasanna Jayawardene (SL) in 2009

303 by Harry Brook & Jamie Smith (ENG) in 2025

250 by Clive Lloyd & Deryck Murray (WI) in 1975

207 by Imran Khan & Saleem Malik (PAK) in 1983

207 by Jeff Dujon & Clive Lloyd (WI) in 1983

207 by Kamran Akmal & Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK) in 2007

What is highest 6th wicket partnership in Tests for England?

399 by Jonnny Bairstow & Ben Stokes in 2016

303 by Harry Brook & Jamie Smith in 2025

281 by Andrew Flintoff & Graham Thorpe in 2002

240 by Barry Knight & Peter Parfitt in 1963

232 by Ian Botham & Derek Randall in 1984

What is the highest 6th wicket partnership in Tests in England?

303 by Harry Brook & Jamie Smith (ENG) in 2025

282 by David Holford & Gary Sobers (WI) in 1966

261 by Jeff Dujon & Gus Logie (WI) in 1988

233 by Tom Blundell & Daryll Mitchell (NZ) in 2022

230 by Ravindra Jadeja & Rishabh Pant (IND) in 2022

Smith-Brook Revive Hosts in Edgbaston

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Harry Brook have revived the hosts on day 3 of the second Test with an unbeaten 271-run partnership for the sixth wicket. England started the day from overnight score of 77/3 and were soon 84/5 before the duo, especially Smith, launched a counterattack.

England added 172 runs in the first session despite two wickets as Smith completed his century off 80 balls - joint-third fastest for England in Tests. In the second session, England added 106 runs more without losing a wicket and were trailing by 232 runs in the first innings in reply of India's 587.