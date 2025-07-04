/IND vs ENG: Brook, Smith rewrite records with 303-run 6th wicket Test partnership at Edgbaston

The 303-run partnership by Brook and Smith is also the third highest against India for the sixth wicket in Test behind Brendon McCullum & BJ Watling's 352 in 2014 (Wellington) and Mahela Jayawardene & Prasanna Jayawardene's 351 in 2009 (Ahmedabad).
Jamie Smith and Harry Brook now have the highest sixth wicket partnership - 303 runs - in Tests in England by any team. The duo surpassed David Holford and Gary Sobers's record of 282 runs for the sixth wicket set in 1966 Test at Lord's. Smith and Brook reached the milestone on day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The partnership is also the third highest against India for the sixth wicket in Test behind Brendon McCullum & BJ Watling's 352 in 2014 (Wellington) and Mahela Jayawardene & Prasanna Jayawardene's 351 in 2009 (Ahmedabad).
England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Harry Brook have revived the hosts on day 3 of the second Test with an unbeaten 271-run partnership for the sixth wicket. England started the day from overnight score of 77/3 and were soon 84/5 before the duo, especially Smith, launched a counterattack.
England added 172 runs in the first session despite two wickets as Smith completed his century off 80 balls - joint-third fastest for England in Tests. In the second session, England added 106 runs more without losing a wicket and were trailing by 232 runs in the first innings in reply of India's 587.
Smith was batting 157 off 169 balls while Brook, England's white-ball skipper, was batting at 140 as England finished the second session at 355/5. The partnership was broken with England at 387 when Akash Deep got rid of Harry Brook at 158.